Kanye West ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori Causes Uproar over Buttocks Crucifix Body Tape

Australian architectural designer Bianca Censori, who reportedly married rapper Kanye West in a non-legally binding ceremony earlier this year, caused uproar over photos of her wearing only body tape in the shape of a cross on her buttocks.

Censori, stripped down for a nearly-nude photo shoot, wearing heels and black body tape that covered her private areas for several photos posted to fashion brand Mowalola’s Instagram account on Monday.

The photos immediately caused uproar on social media, with multiple Instagram users referring to them as non “Christ-like,” which likely has to do with the body tape appearing to take the shape of a cross across Censori’s backside, as well as her relationship with West, who in recent years has been proclaiming that he is a born-again Christian.

“This ain’t Christ Like,” the top-liked comment read.

“This is messed up and extremely disrespectful,” another top-liked comment read.

Another Instagram user simply stated, “Blasphemous.”

“Imagine having the symbol of Christianity on somebody’s arse. Blasphemy in the name of art/fashion,” another wrote. “Disrespect on another level!”

Multiple Instagram users also simply wrote, “Find God” in the comment section.

“He didn’t like Kim showing her body but now it is ok for her to do it?” another Instagram user commented, referring to West’s relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“I’m confused.. didn’t Kanye say Kim was wrong for posing in seductive clothing, or lack of, when they were married? What changed with his morals and values since then?” another echoed.

It remains unclear, however, if Censori’s scantily clad body tape attire is part of West’s Yeezy x Mowalola collaboration.

