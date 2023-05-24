Emily Ratajkowski Poses in Scantily Clad Swimsuit After Lamenting Being Treated Like a ‘Piece of Meat’

Model Emily Ratajkowski, who complains about being objectified in Hollywood and viewed as a “mannequin,” recently released a new collection from her swimwear line Inamorata, in an ad that shows her modeling a rather revealing swimsuit that barely covers her buttocks and has no sides.

In a series of photos posted to Inamorata’s Instagram account on Tuesday, plenty of Ratajkowski’s skin can be seen as she poses in a white one piece featuring a crochet look and a thong design that barely covered her body.

In 2021, Ratajkowski, who rose to fame after strutting around nearly nude in Robin Thicke’s 2013 music video for his song “Blurred Lines,” accused the singer of groping her bare breasts on the set of the music video, stating, “I was nothing more than the hired mannequin.”

The same year, the model, who made herself rich and famous by taking her clothes off, said that her posing nude has enabled the patriarchy.

Last month, Ratajkowski proclaimed that she Hollywood because she “felt like a piece of meat” while working in the industry.

The model has also repeatedly referred to herself as a feminist, saying she doesn’t want to put herself in positions where she is vulnerable to “power dynamics and the power that is held by boys clubs.”

After that, however, Ratajkowski was seen posing topless for a Marc Jacobs campaign advertising its spring collection in the brand’s so-called “genderless” apparel. In one image, the topless Ratajkowski covers her bare breasts with her arms as she casts a sidelong glance at the camera.

Now, in a stunning display of irony, the model is showing off her body and buttocks in a series of photos for all of Inamorata’s 701,000 followers to see.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.