Actress Rachelle Lefevre, known for her work in the Twilight films and various short-lived TV series, has hit back at her critics with passive-aggressive psychoanalysis after she defended Target’s Pride Collection and called the store’s boycotters “terrorists.”

As Breitbart News reported last week, Target sparked considerable backlash with the release of its LGBTQIA2S+ “Pride Collection” for the month of June — including clothes from U.K.-based designer Abprallen, whose past work included the phrases “Satan loves you” and “Satan respects pronouns.” Other items included in the Pride Collection were “tuck-friendly” bathing suits typically designed for male genitalia in women’s styles. In response to the massive backlash, Target pulled some of the items from its stores, which caught the eye of Lefevre, who claimed her “non-binary” seven-year-old son noticed the sudden shift.

“I just walked into Target and right behind me here — where you see all these lovely swimsuits — that’s where the pride display used to be,” Lefevre said in a video.

“And because when some people complained and threw some stuff to the ground — or I don’t know what happened — they have moved to the pride section to the back of the store. … We could do so much better than this. We’re not supposed to negotiate with terrorists. We can do so much better than this,” she continued.

Thirsty, out of work, actress Rachelle Lefevre claims her SEVEN year old is non-binary and can’t return to @Target for a month or else he’ll see the Satan loving designer bulge-suits have been moved these people are insane. Way to go “terrorists” for making noise. pic.twitter.com/i9ZaKPcvwi — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) May 26, 2023

According to the Daily Mail, Lefevre received considerable backlash for the video and responded to her critics, accusing them of hating people like herself and her “non-binary” son to numb the pain in their lives, citing her own abusive childhood.

“I know the kind of hate that you have to put inside you to numb the hurt,” she said in an Instagram video. “So, instead of hating back, I just choose to know how much pain you’re in.”

Lefevre then said that she would embrace her haters when they came to accept their authentic selves.

“Whether you’re lonely, whether you feel put down, whatever it is that you are numbing with hating other people, I want to say that when you can find the courage to face that pain and you can get rid of the anger, I hope there are people there who embrace you,” she said. “I hope there are people there who can love you and hold space for you. And when you are ready to show up as your authentic self, the way God made you, full of love, I will be here to say, ‘Hi. It’s nice to meet you.’

Lefevre played a bisexual lawyer in the FOX series Proven Innocent, which was canceled after one season.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.