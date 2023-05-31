Woke Fail: Disney Still Planning to Invest $17 Billion in Florida Despite Fight with Ron DeSantis

The Walt Disney Co. is still planning to invest billions of dollars in Florida despite its ongoing legal battle with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) that originated over the state’s anti-grooming law protecting school children from LGBTQ indoctrination.

At a recent conference, Disney parks chief Josh D’Amaro reportedly said the company is still looking to expand or enhance existing attractions at Disney World in Orlando to the tune of $17 billion.

D’Amaro was speaking last week at the the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, according to a CNBC report. He told audience members that the $17 billion investment “gives you a sense of how aggressive we’re being in Walt Disney World.”

“And this includes things like the transformation of Epcot,” he said. “It includes things like there’s a new Star Tours attraction coming, we have a new Tiana attraction that’s coming. So, we’re thinking pretty aggressively about where we can take things in Florida.”

Among the coming attractions is a Moana -themed exhibit called “The Journey of Water,” which will be a self-guided outdoor trail where “you can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again,” according to Disney.

The attraction is set to open later this year at Epcot.

As Breitbart News reported, Gov. DeSantis defended his fight with Disney on the day of his presidential campaign launch.

“Florida stands for the protection of children,” he said. “We believe jamming gender ideology in elementary school is wrong. Disney obviously supported injecting gender ideology in elementary school.”

