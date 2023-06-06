‘Boycott Target’ Hits No. 1 Spot on Billboard’s Rap Chart, Reaches No. 4 Overall Top Selling Song

The rap song “Boycott Target” continues to be a chart-topper as the consumer boycott against Target is still going strong following the retailer’s ill-fated decision to promote gay pride-themed apparel for children.

The single has hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s rap digital song sales and currently occupies the No. 4 spot on Billboard’s overall chart for top-selling songs, only trailing three singles from Taylor Swift.

It’s Official #BoycottTarget Billboards #1 Let’s Keep Fighting Against The Indoctrination Of Our Children The Boycott Target Remix Is Out Now Let’s Get It On The iTune Charts 👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/DbhLVqeCDN pic.twitter.com/pN7CYQfsfa — Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) June 6, 2023

“Boycott Target” — from rappers Forgiato Blow and Jimmy Levy — was released May 25 and has become a runaway hit on multiple platforms. A music video for the song tweeted by Forgiato Blow has accumulated millions of views after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) encouraged people to check it out.

American Conservatives are once again showing who has the real buying power. It’s not the woke mob, they only bully and riot. https://t.co/x490RKdBVA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 26, 2023

Since the widespread public backlash against its gay and transgender clothing line for children, Target has lost more than $13 billion in market value, with multiple analysts downgrading the stock.

In response, Target has scaled down its Pride collection displays in stores across the country and pulled all items sold by Abprallen, the Satan-loving design company that contributed items to the collection.

The mainstream news media, including the Associated Press, has rushed to Target’s defense by falsely claiming conservatives were behaving violently in reaction to the LGBTQ clothing line.

The AP spread the conspiracy theories about violent behavior but then stealth-edited its story to remove the smear without noting an update or correction.

Target’s vice president for brand marketing is Carlos Saavedra, who has served on the board of the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network — or GLSEN, which is pronounced “glisten.” The organization has advocated for gender transitions for children.

