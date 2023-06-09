Hollywood Celebrities Overjoyed by DOJ Indictment of Donald Trump: ‘Lock Him Up’

Hollywood celebrities had a bonfire of collective internet joy on Thursday in response to the Department of Justice’s indictment of former President Trump over classified documents he allegedly held at Mar-a-Lago.

Unaware of the disastrous consequences of the DOJ indicting a former president on suspicious charges, celebrities from Disney’s Frozen star Josh Gad to Stand by Me director Rob Reiner to Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow to Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer to Joker star Marc Maron did not withhold their excitement.

Trump now has more indictments than terms in office — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 9, 2023

Degenerate embarrassment of a clown’s been indicted so many times he finally figured out how to spell it. https://t.co/QBrPp4iRnt — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 9, 2023

Wah-wah-wah.

Trump did it to himself. https://t.co/TjJUhSHiqP — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 9, 2023

“Pat Robertson is returning to hell and Trump is returning to court. Big day for justice, tweeted Marc Maron.

“Fascism and Racism was just hit by a massive blow of Democracy,” tweeted Rob Reiner.

“No one is above the law in America,” tweeted Mia Farrow.

As Breitbart News reported, the former president announced on Truth Social that he had been indicted on Thursday, though the details remain unknown at this time.

Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

Trump has reportedly been ordered to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for the start of federal criminal proceedings against him.

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America,” Trump concluded. “We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

The former president declared in a video that he is an “innocent man.”

