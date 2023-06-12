‘Fast & Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Slams Hollywood for ‘Trying to Normalize the Devil’: We Need to Be More Vocal About Jesus

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson swerved off-script during a recent interview to promote the latest installment in the Universal movie franchise, Fast X, warning listeners that Hollywood is “trying to normalize the devil.” He also encouraged people to embrace Jesus Christ and be more vocal about their relationship with God.

Tyrese Gibson recently sat down with BigBoyTV to promote Fast X when the subject turned toward religion and faith.

“As much as I’m supposed to be promoting this movie and talking about my album, I just feel like we’re in competition right now because they are trying to normalize the devil. The devil is on the main stage at award shows and in every video — signs and symbols.”

He continued: “And I say you know what? We need to stop treating our relationship with Jesus like the little buddy that you talk to before you go to bed at night, and not be more vocal about all the things that God means to us and all of the things that God has brought us through.”

He concluded: “They goin’ above and beyond to promote the devil and it’s pissing me off. The devil worshippers used to be real secretive — going down in the basement, the secret world. Now they’re just…”

Recent instances of Hollywood flaunting its sympathy for the devil include gender “non-binary” pop star Sam Smith’s now-infamous appearance at the Grammy Awards in which he performed a Satan-themed rendition of his single “Unholy.”

Target has also promoted the devil through a recent gay-pride-themed collection from Satanist designer Abprallen. The retailer later removed the items following growing public backlash.

