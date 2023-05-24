Target Removes Pride Items from Satanist Designer After Backlash

Target has removed “pride” themed items associated with the satanist designer Abprallen due to the backlash it has since received over the partnership.

Target’s pride collection has remained the subject of criticism following its rollout, as it offers an array of items for children and babies as well as transgender swimsuits for adults with “tuck-friendly” and “light-binding” effects. But in the midst of the pride-themed onesies, socks, shoes, and swimsuits were at least two items by the U.K.-based designer Abprallen. The individual behind the brand identifies as a transgender gay man — a biological woman attracted to males — and satanist, even paying homage to the satanic figure Baphomet and asserting that “Satan respects pronouns.” While that design was not offered at Target stores, the woke company offered two designs from the designer — a top reading “Cure Transphobia Not Trans People” and a tote bag reading “Too Queer for Here.” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was among those who criticized Target’s decision to push this agenda.

Even by the standards of woke corporations, @Target's partnership with a satanist to push the trans agenda on children is remarkable. The next time @Target comes begging for help, Republicans should respond, "best of luck." pic.twitter.com/u5bpPzJeIM — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 23, 2023

However, after ongoing backlash, it appears Target is no longer selling those items. A quick search for Abprallen on the Target website used to pull up the two items mentioned above. Now it states, “We couldn’t find a match for your search.”

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work,” Target said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” it continued.

Target, which rolled out its Pride Collection at the start of May, is pulling some products from its stores after facing customer backlash, saying it was acting to protect employee safety, the company told @Reuters https://t.co/x9kgKmo5o1 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 24, 2023

Items by the satanic designer are being removed as other items remain under review after continued criticism and threats of boycotts. As Breitbart News previously reported, the designer behind Abprallen identified the Baphomet design as one of her most “favourite and most popular designs, and the one that gave Abprallen its proper footing and direction.”

“Coming up with this phrase really helped make Abprallen what it is today,” the designer’s Instagram post reads, adding, “We’ll hang with Satan instead.”

The designer, who goes by “Erik,” added that satanists “don’t actually believe in Satan, he is merely used as a symbol of passion, pride, and liberty.”

“He means to you what you need him to mean. So for me, Satan is hope, compassion, equality, and love. So, naturally, Satan respects pronouns. He loves all LGBT+ people. I went with a variation of Baphomet for this design, a deity who themself is a mixture of genders, beings, ideas, and existences. They reject binary stereotypes and expectations. Perfect,” the designer added.

Meanwhile, other items that remain under review include swimsuits clearly marketed toward transgender adults, offering “tuck-friendly” bottoms for confused men to “tuck” away their genitals to appear more feminine, as well as tops with a “light-binding” effect to flatten the breasts of gender-confused women.

According to Reuters, “Target is also reviewing certain transgender swimsuits and children’s merchandise, Castaneda said, but no decision on those products has yet been made.”

This move comes on the heels of an “emergency” call taking place, resulting in certain Target stores moving the pride sections — typically displayed prominently at the front of the stores — to smaller sections in the back.

“We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our Pride stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size,” a Target insider told Fox News. “From the front of the store to the back of the store, you can’t have anything on mannequins and no large signage.”