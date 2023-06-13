Rapper Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday by hosting a party where attendees ate sushi off naked women lying on autopsy tables.

West has also revamped his Sunday Service to include attendees clad in bizarre white hooded outfits while they eat with their hands off autopsy-style tables, according to a report by Daily Mail.

But most recently, the rapper celebrated his 46th birthday with his nine-year-old daughter, North, and his 28-year-old partner Bianca Censori, on Saturday night.

He was seen walking hand-in-hand with the two at his birthday party in Los Angeles, California, where naked women covered with sushi were lying on tables. This is referred to as “nyotaimori” and is practiced in Japan.

Watch Below:

Kanye West had sushi being served on a naked woman at his 46th birthday party ὄ🍣 pic.twitter.com/JO191hLQyl — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2023

Not everyone was pleased when they saw a video of a naked woman covered in sushi from West’s birthday party posted to social media, especially given that his nine-year-old daughter was at the event.

“While his daughter was present DONT make sense to me,” one Twitter user commented.

“This is a party North was at by the way,” another commented.

“His daughter came from the Kardashians. She’s seen enough,” another wrote.

“What exactly is this?? Where’s the fun Here?” another asked. “So tomorrow he gonn be preaching about Jesus Christ and [morals]…”

“I’m disgusted that I ever believed in this guy,” another tweeted.

“This has to be the one of the most disgusting display of wealth,” another Twitter user said.

“Remember when Kanye West pretended he was a Christian? Haha good times,” another wrote.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.