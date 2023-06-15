Fans Rage at Lady Gaga over Pfizer Migraine Drug Partnership: ‘You Are an Embarrassing Sellout’

Fans have been raging at pop singer Lady Gaga after she partnered with Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT migraine treatment, charging she sold out to Big Pharma.

In an Instagram post, Gaga shared a photo of herself performing onstage with a superimposed graphic of the Nurtec ODT label in the upper right corner.

“Ever since childhood, I’ve dealt with migraine pain. When I tried Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg for the first time, I’ll never forget wishing I had found it sooner. That’s why I’m proud to partner with Nurtec ODT. We’re in this together. If you’re ready to speak to a doctor, ask about Nurtec ODT today. #MHAM,” she said in the caption.

Gaga, who has become the face of the brand after Khloé Kardashian, revealed she had been diagnosed with migraines at age 14.

“My experience with migraines was debilitating. I would be in bed for days with tremendous pain in my head, behind my eyes, and all throughout my face,” she told Pfizer. “I couldn’t read or have any lights on, and I needed to be alone in a quiet room for hours that could lead to days until the pain subsided.”

A video ad also features Lady Gaga narrating a Nurtec ODT commercial as she performs during her 2022 “Chromatica Ball” world tour.

“I know what it’s like to perform through pain. If you’re like me, one of the millions suffering from pain caused by migraine, Nurtec ODT might help. It’s the only medication that can treat a migraine when it strikes and prevent migraine attacks,” she said in the ad.

As the New York Post noted, Pfizer “recalled more than 4.2 million units of the Nurtec 75-milligram tablets on March 16, 2023, which includes expiration dates through June 2026, because the packaging wasn’t child-resistant and posed a poison risk.”

Fans of Gaga immediately voiced their displeasure.

Pfizer said in a statement that the collaboration with Gaga will “help raise awareness of this often ‘silent’ disease and inspire those living with migraine to have conversations with their health-care providers about the best way to manage their condition.”

