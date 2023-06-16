Pete Davidson Charged with Reckless Driving in Connection to Crashing Vehicle into Beverly Hills Home

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson was charged Friday with reckless driving in connection to crashing a vehicle into a Beverly Hills home on March 4. No one was seriously inured during the incident.

Davidson was charged on Friday with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

The car crash happened earlier this year, just after 11:00 p.m. on March 4, when authorities responded to calls and arrived at the scene of the accident at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue.

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after crashing into house https://t.co/ZeeMXC8t6K via @pagesix — E.Smigelj2 (@edward_smigel) June 16, 2023

Lieutenant Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police told Fox News that Davidson was traveling with a female passenger at the time of the crash, and that a teenage girl was inside the house when the Mercedes-Benz sedan struck a fire hydrant.

The homeowner told TMZ that the crash occurred just outside the living room of the house, and ended up damaging a wall, as well as knocking a window out of its frame.

“We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in its statement.

“This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable,” the District Attorney’s Office added.

Davidson is expected to be arraigned in court on July 27.

