Country star Morgan Wallen’s 2-year-old son, Indigo, was attacked by his dog Sunday and taken to an emergency room, where he received stitches — as his mother begged online for someone to take the animal from her so she didn’t have to euthanize it.

Wallen shares a son with his ex-fiancée, social media influencer KT Smith, who took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a series of emotional videos with her 398,000 followers about how her dog doesn’t “deserve” to be put down.

“I rescued a dog, Legend — he’s a Great Pyrenees, and I feel like we kind of, like, saved each other at that time, and it was just a beautiful journey,” Smith began in her video. “Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face, and [he] had to have stitches.”

“We spent yesterday morning at the emergency room, and since then, we have been looking for options, and I just couldn’t bring myself to what everyone else says and what you’re supposed to do,” she continued.

“What the world tells you to do is to put the dog down, because they are aggressive,” Smith added. “I’ve gone back and forth with that, and I knew in my heart that he does not deserve that, because he is wonderful.”

The social media influencer went on to insist that her Great Pyrenees “could do really great with a family that doesn’t have small children, and maybe just has, like, a lot of land.”

“I don’t want him to go to a kill shelter,” Smith said. “So I figured that I could ask you guys if you knew of anywhere that wasn’t a shelter, because I don’t think he deserves a shelter either, he came from trauma, being left on the side of the road for months.”

“He doesn’t walk on hardwood floors and he won’t walk on a leash. So he needs a yard. Other than that, he’s not aggressive,” she continued. “He is great with other dogs. He just doesn’t need to be around small kids that will possibly, like, mess with his food or crawl on him.”

“He’s an angel,” Smith insisted. “He’s a great guard dog — I know there are options that I could have done with keeping him with like a muzzle on around the house. He doesn’t deserve that either.”

Smith also declared that she can’t simultaneously be a good “mom” to her dog while also being a good mother to her son.

“I can’t be a good dog mom — keeping a muzzle on him — or a good mom in general, having a kid that’s really scared of him in the home,” she said.

“I’m getting Indigo back home tomorrow, and [the dog] has to be gone by then, and I cannot — I can’t put him down — like I said, he doesn’t deserve that,” Smith asserted. “He’s still so trustworthy. I promise. Just not with little kids.”

Smith then brought her camera to the dog in an attempt to prove to the public that he is not aggressive.

“I’ll show that he’s still so trustworthy,” she said as she sat down right next to the dog’s face.

“And also, Indigo is okay. His scar will be minimum [sic]. He did have stitches, but he’ll be okay,” she quickly added of her son.

“He is not aggressive towards adults at all,” Smith continued, before kissing the dog’s nose. “You can get in his face. You can do anything.”

Six hours later, Smith provided her followers with an update, letting everyone know that she had successfully given the dog away to another family.

“We just dropped Legend off with the sweetest family where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm,” she said.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better family for him to be loved on by, and they’re east Tennesseans so we can visit any time we need to,” Smith added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.