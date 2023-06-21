‘My 600-lb. Life’ Star Larry Myers Jr. Dead from Heart Attack at 48

Larry Myers, Jr., who was featured on Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life in 2022, has died of a heart attack at his home in Texas.

Known as “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” for singing a song at a chicken restaurant, Myers passed away on Friday, June 16, his family reported. His passing occurred only three days after his 48th birthday.

‘My 600-lb Life’ star dead: Larry Myers Jr. was 49 https://t.co/vSPG2tczdR pic.twitter.com/LQPdID9dOJ — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2023

“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers,” the TV personality’s cousin Todd Darrell wrote in a social media post.

“Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face,” Darrell added.

“His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met,” the page read. “As a family, we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect,” Sonya Hines-Hall, Myers’ God-sister wrote.

Myers had lost more than one hundred pounds by the end of his TV appearance in Jan. of 2022, and he shed even more in the weeks afterward.

But by March he admitted that he slipped back into his old ways and regained much of that weight.

The TV star underwent several weight loss surgeries to retake control on his lifestyle.

Myers’ family set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Myers’ death comes just over a year since the death of another My 600-Lb Life featured subject died. In Feb. of last year, the show’s first transgender star, Destinee LaShaee, died at 30.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston