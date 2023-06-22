Kevin Costner Wife Demanding $248K a Month in Child Support amid Divorce

The estranged wife of Kevin Costner has submitted a court filing demanding $248,000 a month in child support from the actor to go towards maintaining their three teenage children.

The declaration was filed June 16 to Santa Barbara County Superior Court and obtained by NBC News.

Today reports a signed, first person declaration from Christine Baumgartner states she also wants Costner to continue covering the cost of their kids’ private school tuition, extracurriculars and health care expenses.

Costner and Baumgartner, a former handbag designer, share three children: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 from their 18-year marriage.

Baumgartner reportedly states in the declaration she has been a stay-at-home parent since welcoming Cayden in 2007.

She says the couple’s “marital lifestyle, including that of the children, was consistent with Kevin’s long term exceedingly high-income” while claiming she has no income of her own.

“I realize that our lifestyle is extraordinary. I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way,” she wrote. “It’s important to not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude.”

“The child support that Christine is requesting may seem large, but her request is in accord with California statutory and case law,” Baumgartner’s team wrote in the June 16 filing. “This is precisely the type of case that demands an upward deviation so that the children will at least approach the standard of living of their father.”

Baumgartner’s forensic accountant reportedly determined from the former couple’s shared banking information that Costner’s average monthly cash flow is $1,536,808.

As for future earnings, Costner is reportedly exiting his starring role in the hit series Yellowstone amid rumors of clashes with show co-creator Taylor Sheridan as well as the actor’s own impending divorce, as Breitbart News reported.