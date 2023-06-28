Buzz Lightyear Branded an ‘LGBTQ+ Ally’ After Dancing With Rainbow Flag at Walt Disney World Parade

Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear has been branded an LGBTQ+ ally after dancing and fanning himself with a rainbow-colored fan in front of onlookers at a Disney parade. “We knew Buzz could serve,” one social media user commented.

Buzz Lightyear was seen earlier this week grabbing a rainbow-colored Pride fan from an onlooker and dancing and “thworping” the fan at one of the Walt Disney World Resort park parades, according to video footage posted to TikTok on June 26.

The TikTok user uploaded the clip, which featured Lady Gaga’s LGBTQ+ anthem “Born This Way” playing over it, alongside the caption, “Buzz is an ALLY (now canon).”

“You can’t tell me Buzz isn’t at least a little bi,” one commenter wrote. “Come on, there’s definitely some underlying tones with Woody!”

“Buzz loves Jessie but he may also love Woody. I could see it,” another theorized.

Over the years, some Toy Story fans have declared that Buzz and Woody may have more than just a platonic friendship with one another.

“SLAY BUZZ,” another social media user exclaimed in the comment section of the post.

“The flick at the end – perfection,” another commented.

Several others simply wrote, “ALLY,” while others wrote variations of “Yasssss Buzz,” and commented that he “GIRLBOSSED.”

Other fans took to the comment section to suggest that Buzz Lightyear has dressed in drag in the past, citing 1995’s original Toy Story film when the character briefly posed as sassy tea party guest, Ms. Nesbit.

“‘I AM MRS. NESBIT.’ We knew it then and now,” one commenter reminisced.

“YAS MRS NESBITT WERK,” another echoed.

The recent Buzz Lightyear video comes after Disney’s new Lightyear film, which featured woke and LGBTQ content, bombed all over the world.

