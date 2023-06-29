‘Barbie’ Actress Pushes Abortion: ‘Extremely Pro-Choice,’ ‘Very Emotional Relationship with Roe v. Wade’

One of the actresses of the upcoming movie Barbie is using the film’s promotional tour to push abortion, saying she is “extremely pro-choice” and has a “very emotional relationship with Roe v. Wade.”

Actress Ana Cruz Kayne, who plays Supreme Court Justice Barbie in the Warner Bros. movie that is set to open July 21, held forth on abortion in an interview with the outlet The Messenger.

“I’m extremely pro-choice,” she said. “And I’ve been given a few opportunities — and as many as I can, I will say yes to — to speak about my personal story with abortion and help other women to come out and speak about their stories and share their experiences.”

She added: “I just think it’s so important to let women know that they’re not alone in these decisions, that they’re not taken lightly, that there’s such a community of women who have these experiences, and it’s important that we share them.”

In the movie, Kayne plays one of the many Barbies who inhabit Mattel’s make-believe land. Her specific Barbie is a “woman of color” Supreme Court justice. (Kayne is part Filipino.)

“It was just so powerful to get to sit there as a woman of color, as the head of the Supreme Court,” she added. “It was everything you’d hope for. And because it’s Barbie, it’s power with a wink. So it felt very fitting. And so, I was honored… Your Honor.”

As Breitbart News reported, Barbie also features a transgender Barbie character played by male-to-female actor Hari Neff.

