Jim Caviezel: Disney Mocked My Faith, Tried to Remove Reference to God from ‘Count of Monte Cristo’

Actor Jim Caviezel has alleged the Walt Disney Company tried to remove a reference to God from the 2002 movie version of The Count of Monte Cristo, adding that the studio even insulted his Christian faith when he resisted the script changes.

Jim Caviezel made the allegation in a recent video to promote his latest movie Sound of Freedom.

“When I did The Count of Monte Cristo, they wanted me to remove the ‘God’ from all of the script. True story,” Caviezel said. “All of a sudden, I’m reading the script — what happened to ‘God’?”

“I had to say no, I can’t do this. Right is right, wrong is wrong,” the actor said. In response, he said, Disney personnel involved in the production mocked his Christian faith by saying, “So, you’re one of those?”

Caviezel said he refused to compromise and as a result, the reference to God stayed in the picture.

A pivotal scene in the film shows Edmond Dantes, played by Caviezel, slowly carving the phrase “God will give me justice” into the wall of his prison cell — showing how long he has wasted away in captivity.

“We’ve got to be strong Christians like that,” the actor said, “to hold our ground when we have to. And say, ‘You know what, I’m not buying that product anymore.'”

Disney has come under fire for aggressively promoting transgenderism and other forms of radical gender ideology in its entertainment aimed at children.

The studio has reportedly cast its first transgender actor in a major Star Wars role.

Last year, the studio cast transgender “non-binary” actress Zoe Terakes in a key supporting role in the Marvel series Ironheart just days after the show also cast drag queen Shea Couleé, an alumnus of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Just this month, Disney debuted its first “non-binary” character in a Pixar film, Elemental, which is turning out to be Pixar’s biggest box-office flop.

Not only did the Disney+ series Owl House feature a “non-binary” character, the entire series glorified and promoted occult witchcraft.

