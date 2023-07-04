Kid Rock Concertgoers Vow to Drink ‘Anything But Bud Light’ as Sales Continue to Plummet

Attendees at a recent Kid Rock concert in Nashville declared their independence from Bud Light, saying they still won’t drink the beer brand following the label’s decision to team up with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Kid Rock fans interviewed by Fox News outside Bridgestone Arena said they are no longer spending their hard earned money on what was until recently the top-selling beer in the U.S.

“What beer are we drinking on the Fourth of July? Um, I don’t know, anything but Bud Light,” one man, Rich, told Fox News. “Maybe Heineken Light.”

Another attendee, David, said: “No Bud Light. Not here.”

Sales of Bud Light continue to plummet as consumers steer clear of the brand.

Bud Light sales reportedly tumbled 27.9 percent in the week ending June 24 compared to a year ago, which was a hair better than the previous week’s decline of 28.5 percent.

Modelo Especial has surpassed Bud Light to become the top-selling beer brand in the country.

A Kid Rock concertgoer named Ron, who was visiting Nashville from Pheonix, told Fox News: “Regardless of the company, once they get involved politically, then I don’t want to support that.”

“You get two votes in this country,” he said. “You get your first vote at the ballot. The second vote is with your wallet.”

Kid Rock helped start the nationwide Bud Light boycott after he shot up cases of the beer shortly after Anheuser-Busch unveiled the Dylan Mulvaney partnership.

Mulvaney — a biological man who impersonates a teenage girl on social media — recently broke down in tears on Instagram, complaining that Bud Light had abandoned him in the wake of the consumer backlash.

