Never Woke Enough: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant Says Show Lacks Gender Diversity — Where Are the ‘Drag Kings’?

Not even RuPaul’s Drag Race is safe from the woke diversity police.

A former contestant has called out the long-running show for what he claims to be a lack of gender diversity, saying the series needs to feature “drag kings” — i.e., women who cross-dress as men.

Drag queen Victoria Scone said he thinks drag kings would be an invaluable addition in an interview with Digital Spy.

“Diversity is always going to be a plus in every sense,” he recently told Digital Spy. “It brings variety to performance as well as the fact that everyone deserves a seat at the table, regardless of what gender you happen to be assigned at birth.”

Drag Race’s Victoria Scone talks Pride and why drag kings should be on Ru Paul's radar https://t.co/kbIyMBmrZp pic.twitter.com/4gnCJmcCMA — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) June 29, 2023

Scone said he is “passionate” about drag king representation.

“I think it would give the show a lovely little shake up and keep it fresh,” he said. “It would draw in more people as well. More people would want to watch it because [currently] it’s blocking out a big chunk of the queer community that watch the show. And what’s the worst that’s gonna happen? Let’s just do it shall we?”

Scone added: “We just want more hairy legs on Drag Race!”

In a recent Instagram post, Scone modeled what he called a “drag king look.”

Drag queens — including some Drag Race alumni — have been aggressively pushing their frequently raunchy brand of adult entertainment on children via drag queen story hours at public libraries as well as drag shows targeted at families. In some cases, drag queens are even performing lap dances on minors.

As Breitbart News reported, Build-a-Bear recently unveiled a drag queen teddy bear inspired by RuPaul.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com