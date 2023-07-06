Disney Star Coco Lee Dead at 48 by Suicide

Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee, who blazed her way to pop stardom across Asia and beyond in the 1990s and 2000s, has died. She was 48.

The singer had suffered from depression in recent years, “but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months”, sisters Carol Lee and Nancy Lee said in an Instagram post.

AFP reports she was hospitalised Sunday after attempting to take her own life.

“Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July, 2023,” her family confirmed.

Born January 17, 1975, in British-ruled Hong Kong, Lee moved to the U.S. as a child and released albums in Mandarin and English as she steadily built her following.

Her fluency in Cantonese, Mandarin and English helped Lee access a fan base not only in Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan, but also in Southeast Asian countries like Singapore and Malaysia, as well as in Australia.

She sang the Mandarin version of the 1998 ballad “Reflection” from the Disney film Mulan, and recorded “A Love Before Time” as part of the soundtrack for martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon directed by Ang Lee, the AFP report recalls.

“Not only did she bring us joy with her songs and dances in the past 29 years, she also worked hard to break new ground for Chinese singers in the international music scene and has been doing her utmost to shine for the Chinese,” Lee’s sisters wrote on announcing her death.

The BBC reports this past New Year’s Eve, Lee said in an Instagram post that she had “faced major life changing hurdles”, and described 2022 as an “incredibly difficult year.”

Her latest single Tragic was released on 14 February this year.

In March, she said on Facebook that she had undergone pelvic and thigh surgery after triggering an old leg injury during dance practice late last year.