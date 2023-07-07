Watch: Tucker Carlson Tells Russell Brand Trump Is ‘Right’ About Ukraine and ‘Everyone in Washington Is Wrong’

Tucker Carlson sat down with actor Russell Brand for an interview Friday during which the former Fox News host praised former President Donald Trump for his opposition to an endless war in Ukraine, saying Trump is “right” and “everyone in Washington is wrong.”

On Friday, Tucker Carlson appeared on Russell Brand’s podcast to talk about a wide range of subjects, including his stormy departure from Fox News. The conversation turned at one point to Donald Trump and the war in Ukraine.

“Trump is the only person with any stature in the Republican party who is saying, ‘Wait a second. You know, why are we supporting an endless war in Ukraine?’” Carlson said.

“All I can say at this point is I’m so grateful that he has that position. He’s right. And everyone in Washington is wrong. Everyone.”

“Trump is right on that question, and it’s a big question. That war is reshaping the world. It’s reshaping the economy of the world. It’s reshaping populations.”

Carlson told Brand “I love Trump, personally.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Biden administration recently announced another $1.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine. It was the latest taxpayer-funded handout to Volodymyr Zelensky, bringing the U.S.’s total military aid contribution to $36.9 billion since the war began.

This week, Biden agreed to send Ukraine cluster bombs after Zelensky pushed for them. Much of the world has vowed not to use cluster bombs due to their long-term effects on civilians.

Unlike neocon Republicans, who have joined with Democrats to pledge unending support for Zelensky, Trump has pushed for a swift, diplomatic end to the war.

When reelected to the White House in 2024, Donald Trump said he would be able to end the war in Ukraine within a period of 24 hours.

