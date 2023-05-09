The Biden administration is set to announce another $1.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, it is claimed.

The package is said to be valued at $1.2 billion. It will reportedly be used to purchase various air defence equipment for the country, alongside more ammo for artillery and rocket systems.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the Joe Biden administration could announce the newest batch of military funding as early as Tuesday, with the package set to coincide with a Ukrainian counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.

It will bring the U.S.’s total military aid contribution to Ukraine to $36.9 billion since the war began, with the country having already announced multiple separate munitions packages valued at well over $1 billion dollars just last month.

Unlike many previous American donations, however, the equipment being sent east by the Democrat government as part of this package will reportedly not be sourced from existing Pentagon munitions stocks.

Instead, the federal government will reportedly use taxpayer dollars to purchase brand-new equipment from various defence contractors, which will then be delivered to Ukraine over the coming months and years.

Overall, government officials expect the funds to be spent on HAWK air-defence missile systems, air-defence munitions, drones designed for air defence, artillery, rockets, satellite imagery assistance, and funding for ongoing maintenance and spare parts for a variety of other weapons and equipment already used by the Ukrainians.

The United Kingdom is now running “dangerously low” on ammunition after sending large military aid packages to Ukraine, MPs have been warned. https://t.co/IXDbvKHXCc — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 7, 2023

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle