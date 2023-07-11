Los Angeles Crime Wave: Beyoncé’s Mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Has $1 Million in Cash, Jewelry Stolen in Home Invasion

The mother of pop superstar Beyoncé Knowles was hit by burglars who stole more than $1 million in cash and jewelry in a home invasion burglary in Los Angeles.

Burglars took an entire safe containing the cash and jewelry, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The break-in was discovered Wednesday morning, when a person affiliated with Tina Knowles-Lawson stopped by the Hollywood Hills residence and discovered the missing vault.

Nobody was home at the time of the burglary and no arrests have been made, according to multiple reports.

The high-profile home invasion comes as Democrat-controlled Los Angeles continues to experience a surge in crime thanks to lax prosecution and demoralized law enforcement.

For 2022, L.A. experienced a nearly 12 percent surge in crime, including homicides, rape, robberies, armed assaults, and burglaries.

Los Angeles County recently enacted its zero-bail policy, which will allow criminals to return to the streets without posting bail money as they await their day in court.

The radical measure was a result of pressure from leftist activists who claimed cash bail is racist.

As Breitbart News reported, rapper 50 Cent has predicted L.A. will never recover after it implemented the zero bail policy.

“LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there,” he wrote.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com