Watch: Beach Boys Singer Mike Love Mocks His Potential Cancellation over ‘Gender-Specific’ Songs Like ‘Surfer Girl’

Mike Love, a singer for the immortal pop band The Beach Boys, recently joked about potentially being canceled over a gender-specific song.

In a video shared from a recent concert, Love introduced the song “Surfer Girl” and issued a few subtle jabs at Budweiser and the FBI.

“At any rate, this next song I’m a little concerned about doing this on account of its gender specific. Hope there’s nobody from Budweiser here,” he said, prompting thunderous laughter from the audience.

“Or the FBI. Sorry, I apologize in advance for anything I might say or do because it’s a family tradition you know what I’m saying. OK, this song is dedicated to all the ladies here,” he concluded before the song began.

Mike Love claims he is afraid to perform 'Surfer Girl' because it is "gender specific", implies that he fears retaliation from the FBI and the Budweiser corporation. (2023) pic.twitter.com/sBKcho8CNs — Crazy Ass Moments in Beach Boys History (@beachboysmoment) July 9, 2023

The Beach Boys played inaugural balls for Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. When speaking of former President Donald Trump, Love said that he appreciated him as a friend but did not agree with everything he stood for politically.

“He’s been a friend for a long time,” Love told the New York Post. “Does that mean I agree with everything he says? No. But . . . if we were asked [to play his inauguration], I’m sure that we would.”

Brian Wilson, one of the group’s founding members, previously called fans to boycott The Beach Boys for agreeing to perform at a trophy-hunting convention where Donald Trump, Jr. was slated to deliver the keynote address. Wilson has not been a member of the band since 1982.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.