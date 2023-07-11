Watch: Objects Thrown at Taylor Swift After Performance

Multiple objects were thrown at pop star Taylor Swift as she exited the stage after one of her recent performances in Kansas City.

A TikTok video posted on Monday reveals that Swift is the latest singer to be targeted by fans throwing objects at performers. The footage showed the pop star leaving the stage as objects were thrown at her from above.

Watch Below:

The video appears to show Swift flinch upon realizing objects were being thrown her way, while a security guard tries to catch one of the falling items.

Swift fans took to the comment section to express their dismay.

“Have you not seen all the artists getting hurt by fans throwing things at them?” one social media user asked.

“Don’t throw things at her!” another exclaimed.

“She could get hurt, don’t do this guys,” a third wrote.

“Why are people becoming so obsessed with throwing things at the artist, why can’t people use their heads?” another asked.

Swift joins a growing number of singers who have had items thrown at them during or after their performances — a phenomenon that appears to have become the trend of the summer among concertgoers around the world.

On Saturday, pop star Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object that was thrown at him while he was performing in Vienna, Austria. On Wednesday, rapper Drake fell victim to the continuing trend when he was hit by a phone that was thrown from the audience in Chicago, Illinois.

Last month, singer Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cellphone that was hurled at her from the crowd while she was performing onstage during a concert in New York City. Photos later showed Rexha sustained injuries to her face.

Just days after that, singer Ava Max was smacked in the face by a man who rushed the stage during a concert in Los Angeles. Singer Kelsea Ballerini was also recently hit in the face while performing.

And then, in a bizarre and morbid turn of events, pop star Pink was left stunned during a recent performance in London after a fan appeared to throw their mother’s ashes onto the stage. “I don’t know how I feel about this,” the singer told the fan.

Meanwhile, singer Adele is daring her audience members to throw objects at her, proclaiming, “I’ll fucking kill you” to her fans at one of her concerts, were they to hurl anything at her.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.