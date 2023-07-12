Emmy Nominations 2023: Barack and Michelle Obama’s Netflix Shows Get Nods

Every Hollywood awards season seems to bring a fresh batch of plaudits for the industry’s favorite political couple — Barack and Michelle Obama. And this year’s Primetime Emmy nominations, announced Wednesday morning, were no exception.

Former President Barack Obama received a nomination for narrating his Netflix docuseries Working, though the series itself failed to garner any other nominations. The series follows Obama as he travels the country interviewing people about their jobs and discussing the changing nature of work.

I’m excited to share the trailer for Working. In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future. I hope you’ll check it out on @Netflix on May 17. pic.twitter.com/GNQPns6Mzf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 27, 2023

This represents Barack Obama’s second Emmy nomination, after winning last year in the same category for his narration in the docuseries Our Great National Parks.

Michelle Obama’s Netflix special The Light We Carry — a recorded conversation between the former first lady and Oprah Winfrey — was nominated in the “hosted nonfiction series or special” category.

In 2020, Michelle Obama’s Netflix documentary Becoming landed four Emmy nominations.

The Obamas’ still have a production deal with Netflix under which the former first couple produce and sometimes appear in documentaries. The deal also includes scripted series as well as content aimed at kids.

The couple’s Netflix documentary American Factory, about a Chinese takeover of a U.S. plant, won an Oscar in 2020.

The Obamas’ have also received multiple Grammy Award nominations and wins for their audio book recordings.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com