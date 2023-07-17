Country music star Morgan Wallen learned that murdered Idaho student Ethan Chapin appreciated his music, so he reached out to the grieving family to meet them and bless them in several ways.

An alleged victim of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, the then-20-year-old Ethan Chapin died alongside his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her two housemates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, in November 2022.

“Wallen, 30, found out that Ethan and his family were big fans of his music – and invited his mother, father, and his triplet siblings Maizie and Hunter to his show in San Diego,” reported the Daily Mail. “Ethan’s mother Stacy also revealed that the family were taken backstage to meet the star.”

Wallen also reportedly donated money to Ethan’s charity after meeting his family in San Diego.

“A very kind person made an introduction and last night the Chapin family got to meet Morgan Wallen!” Ethan’s Smile Foundation told the Mail. “They were gifted tickets to his show in San Diego; Morgan’s mom even flew in for the occasion.”

Ethan’s mother called it one of the “kindest gestures in my life.”

“It was an incredibly bittersweet, full-circle moment,” she said. “Truthfully, the show would have been enough. We were all over the moon, and then Morgan handed us a donation check to the Ethan’s Smile Foundation.”

“It was one of the kindest gestures in my life. I still cannot believe it happened, and it isn’t easy to recognize it all came at a massive cost to our family,” she added.

The mom recalled a story of Ethan texting Wallen’s song “I Thought You Should Know” to her on Mother’s Day 2022.

“The song was frequently played in the Chapin household, the family said, and was a symbol of a special bond between Ethan and his mother before his tragic death,” according to the Mail.

Ethan and the other students were stabbed to death in the early hours of November 13, 2022, at an off-campus shared rental residence in Moscow, Idaho. It was the first murder in the city since 2015. Chapin did not live in the house and had been sleeping over with his girlfriend.

