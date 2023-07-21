Nolte: Report Says Strike Fallout Has Warner Bros. Reshuffling Blockbuster Schedule

Due to the ongoing and hopefully permanently devastating strikes, Warner Bros. is looking at rescheduling three of its tentpole films that had been scheduled for release this year.

Far-left Variety reports that Dune 2, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and a musical remake of The Color Purple could be pushed into next year.

Dune 2 is currently scheduled for a November 3 release. Aquaman and the Sequel We All Know Is Gonna Suck was set for a December 20 release. Color Purple: The Woke Musical was set for Christmas Day.

With both the writers and actors on strike, studio suits are faced with dueling dilemmas. The first is that you need the stars out there promoting the product. The SAG/AFTRA strike prohibits actors from doing any kind of promotion, even stuff like tweets. Any kind of promotion is considered crossing the picket line.

Secondly, without writers and actors, no new product is being created. Production on everything but reality shows and independent productions is completely shut down. Warners might be thinking it might be a good idea to spread these three features out over time instead of dropping them all into theaters within a month of each other.

Another source told Variety there will be no rescheduling, but this is still news. The very idea the studios are even considering it tells us that this strike is expected to be a long one, something that could last throughout the year.

Well, let’s hope so. The fewer films Hollywood makes, the safer America’s children are from Hollywood’s deviant push to normalize raping and permanently mutilating them at the altar of transsexualism.

Another reason Warners might be looking to push Aquaman 2 and The Color Purple might be to avoid the financial and reputational pain for as long as possible. Aquaman 2 is looking like another troubled and very expensive flop. Most of these blockbusters go through reshoots, but the reported reshoots on this one are beyond normal. Plus, there there’s the baggage of disgraced co-star Amber Heard, a proven liar and sexual McCarthyite who will always be remembered as a lying harpy.

As far as The Color Purple, who asked for a musical remake of a nearly perfect movie that hasn’t aged a day?

Do you buy a frame of this…?

After nine million views, that trailer has 37,000 upvotes and 18,000 downvotes. Not a good ratio.

Movies suck today. Hopefully, the strike will ensure we get a whole lot fewer of them and all the grotesque normalization of sexual deviancy and crippling neuroses that come with them.

Hopefully, the whole industry will come crashing down like Sodom and Gomorrah and decent people blessed with true creativity can rise from the ashes.

Until last year, I stood by the industry because I love movies and believe in artistic freedom. Then the industry targeted children for grooming and the horrors of transsexualism.

That’s it for me…

I’m out.

Burn, Hollywood, burn…

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.