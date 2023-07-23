Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been announced as the recipient of Outfest’s first Achievement Award For Press And Media, but she is skipping the ceremony in solidarity with the Hollywood actor’s and writer’s strike, according to a report.

Jean-Pierre, who is the first openly gay White House press secretary, will be recognized in the closing moments of the 41st Outfest Los Angeles Summer Festival on July 23rd but will not attend — preferring instead to have an acceptance statement read from the podium, according to Deadline.

The statement will reportedly focus on the importance of fair pay and benefits for writers and actors.

“Outfest is thrilled to recognize the continued contributions of Karine Jean-Pierre for her barrier breaking and historic achievement in Press and Media,” said Outfest Board Co-President Nii-Quartelai Quartey. “Throughout her career, the Black and LGBTQ+ community has been reminded of what is possible. Our fellow Americans have been reminded of our humanity and inherent dignity. Our Outfest Press Fellows have been inspired.”

Jean-Pierre’s decision to skip the event may have been influenced by actors Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, both of whom announced that they are skipping the event in solidarity with Hollywood strikers.

Outfest Executive Director Damien Navarro acknowledged the decisions to skip the event and said in a statement: “We understand that Melissa and Ben are unable to join us for our closing night due to the strike. We will miss them, as our closing night will be a wonderful celebration of our community.”

The new LGBTQQIAAP2S+ achievement award is in conjunction with the group’s newly launched Outfest Inclusive Press Initiative for LGBTQQIAAP2S+ entertainment journalists, which will offer stipends to help journalists cover Hollywood. Nearly a dozen young journalists will participate in the inaugural program.

Jean-Pierre has tried to stay close to Hollywood. She was accused of making a mockery of the White House press briefing in March when she trotted out the actors who star in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso during the press briefing. The actors were invited to promote the show’s third season and to purportedly speak on the issue of mental health.

