Snoop Dogg, Other Celebs Support 93-Year-Old Woman Fighting ‘David & Goliath’ Battle for Historic Family Land

Rapper Snoop Dogg and other celebrities are stepping in to help an elderly woman who is in a legal battle to keep her family’s Hilton Head Island property.

The legal battle, which has been dubbed a “David vs Goliath” case, involves Bailey Point Investment Group suing 93-year-old Josephine Wright over land that her family says has been theirs since the end of the Civil War, according to a report by USA Today and other outlets.

The lawsuit claims that Wright’s satellite dish, screened porch, and shed are encroaching on Bailey Point Investment Group’s property, where the company is reportedly constructing a 147-unit neighborhood.

In a countersuit, Wright’s attorneys allege the company has been harassing, intimidating, and trespassing on the woman’s property in an attempt to get her to sell it.

Wright’s granddaughter, Charise Graves, has since created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover legal expenses and build a fence between her grandmother’s property and the new development.

“My grandmother is heartbroken but resilient and not ready to give up without a fight. That’s why I am turning to you, the community, for help,” Graves wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The situation has caught the attention of several stars, including Snoop Dogg, who confirmed to CNN that he recently donated $10,000 to the campaign through his record label, Death Row Records.

“I did it from the heart,” the rapper told CNN. “She reminds me of my mother and grandmother.”

NBA star Kyrie Irving has also reportedly donated toward Wright’s cause, sending the elderly woman $40,000. Meanwhile, actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has spoken out on social media, proclaiming, “Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised more than $305,000.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.