Nolte: Super-Privileged Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Whine About Oppression

Actress Gabrielle Union and former NBA star Dwyane Wade required more than 2,000 words to whine about how oppressed they are.

At something called Parents.com, an outlet that is fully in favor of permanently mutilating little kids to appease the trans cult, Union and Wade manage to come off as terrible parents and two of the most narcissistic, self-absorbed individuals I’ve ever come across.

Before we begin, allow me to introduce you to these two…

To begin with, both Union and Wade are genetic lottery winners. She’s beautiful, which allowed her to become a movie star. He’s tall and athletic, which allowed him to become a basketball superstar.

Throughout his basketball career, Wade made close to $200 million.

Throughout her acting career, Union has reportedly accumulated $40 million.

I’m not saying it was all handed to them. I’m not saying they didn’t work hard. All kinds of people win the genetic lottery and still fail due to a lack of drive, intelligence, and work ethic. But, come on…You’re sitting on a quarter of a billion — with a “B”— dollars and whining about how hard your life is in a glossy puff piece?

How privileged are these two? Their four-year-old daughter has an Instagram account with 1.9 million followers. And I’m sure that’s good for her mental health.

Here’s a taste…

Parents.com asks, “You relocated from Florida in 2020, partly because you wanted Zaya, who is transgender, to grow up in a safe environment. Was it an easy decision?”

Just so you know, Zaya is a teenage boy who pretends to be a girl…

Wade: There are a lot of reasons we decided California was best for our family and finding a community for Zaya was a big part of that. We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow. She’s going to be a junior in high school now and she’s been able to be accepted and become her here. Union: When you have the kind of rhetoric that is being espoused in Florida and adopted into law, that’s not an option if my child isn’t safe there. We have family and friends who don’t have the privilege of moving. So we are going to be fighting till we are out of breath to protect all kids who are oppressed. That is our responsibility as people with large platforms and as people who folks trust, and they trust us because we say the hard thing.

Wait a minute here…You’re worth nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. Why don’t you help your friends move? No one’s asking you to be Harriett Tubman. All you gotta do is mail them a check.

Now we come to my favorite part…

Parents.com asks, “How do you take care of your mental health?”

Wade says he mediates “just to put my mind and heart where it needs to go.”

He also sees a therapist.

Union’s answer is a real hoot:

I had to take off last week because I was having extreme anxiety out of the blue. I was almost terrified to take time off for myself because so many people are counting on me. I’ve never really taken mental health time to protect my peace and speak with trained professionals and sit in silence in nature to calm my body and mind.

Man alive.

Yeah, there’s nothing more oppressive than being young, rich, and beautiful in America.

When asked what’s the most important thing they teach their four-year-old daughter, it was not honesty, compassion, empathy, generosity, morality, wisdom, or self-reliance….

Union said she teaches her daughter this: “Compassion for herself.”

Wade was only interested in talking about how awesome he is: “I want her to look at that man she chooses and say you have to measure up to my daddy.”

“How do you celebrate [b]lackness,” is another one of the questions.

Answer: “We center [b]lackness, as opposed to treating it as something that needs to be explained. We are wonderful because of who we are.”

Honestly, given the choice, I’d rather be raised by a couple of trailer park alcoholics than these two toxic narcissists.

Teaching a child she is wonderful because of something as meaningless as the color of her skin…Well, let’s just say things have really changed since Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

What will happen to a child when the primary value she’s taught is “compassion for herself”? What chance does she have?

You know, when your teenage son is running around in a dress, maybe it’s time to re-evaluate your parenting skills.

Where’s the gratitude? Where’s the appreciation? There is none, which is why they are so unhappy.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.