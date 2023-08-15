Kanye West’s Former Publicist Among Those Indicted with Trump by Fulton County DA

A former publicist of Kanye West is among the 18 names contained in the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump brought Monday by Democrats in Fulton County, Georgia.

Trevian Kutti, a Chicago publicist who has worked for Kanye West and other hip-hop artists, was hitherto not known to be associated with Trump or his campaign. Nevertheless, she has found herself swept up in the dragnet orchestrated by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

Kutti stands accused of having tried to pressure Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman to report election fraud.

The indictment alleges Kutti was sent to Georgia by a pastor, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, though there is no evidence that the pastor coordinated with others. In addition, Kutti is said to have spoken to the election worker in the presence of police personnel, indicating she probably did not think she was doing anything illegal.

It remains unclear when Kutti worked for Kanye West.

A spokesperson for West said in a statement in 2021 that “Trevian Kutti was not associated with Kanye West or any of his enterprises” at the time in question.

The Fulton County DA’s indictment of Trump hit a major snag Monday after someone posted the official charges online before the grand jury had concluded deliberations.

The posting was then mysteriously deleted but not before it went viral. This has led to accusations that the DA’s office was trying to pressure or influence the jury, thereby depriving Trump of due process.

Many including Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are urging Trump to file for the immediate dismissal of the charges and the grand jury investigation.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com