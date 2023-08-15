Zachary Levi, Star of Widely Derided ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ Slams Hollywood for Making ‘Garbage’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi has reportedly slammed Hollywood for pumping out a non-stop stream of “garbage,” saying audiences need to make the choice to “actively not choose the garbage.”

Zachary Levi’s comments come after his Shazam sequel flopped at the box office after being widely derided by audiences and critics alike.

The actor was attending Fan Expo Chicago on Saturday when he started to speak his mind, according to an Entertainment Weekly report.

“I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys,” Levi said, reportedly generating enthusiastic applause from the audience.

“They don’t. How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my God, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie and it’s like, ‘This was what I get?’ They know that once you’ve already bought the ticket and you’re in the seat, they’ve got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It’ll help. It’ll help a lot.”

Levi recently upset some of his fellow SAG-AFTRA members after he reportedly made a flip comment about not being able to talk to fans about his past screen work due to the guild’s strike rules.

He issued a statement published Friday to address the blowback.

“It’s come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context,” Levi said.

“So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike … But we also cannot forget our fans during this strike. Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage.”

