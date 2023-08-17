Bruce Springsteen Is Unwell: Philly Concerts Postponed Due to Undisclosed Illness

springsteen is unwell
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Simon Kent

Septuagenarian rocker Bruce Springsteen hastily rescheduled a pair of Philadelphia concerts this week due to the onset of an unspecified illness.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the Born to Run singer’s team wrote Wednesday in a post on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

Several other shows on Springsteen’s 2023 tour alongside the E Street Band, which launched Feb. 1, have been canceled due to coronavirus, in Ohio and the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, as Breitbart News reported.

Those postponements came as Springsteen’s first major tour with the E Street Band in six years ended its first month on the road.

Springsteen, 73, began the tour on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, before 20,000 fans who mostly stood through the 28-song arena show.

The world tour marks Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first live concerts since the conclusion of their River Tour in Australia in February 2017, with steep ticket prices sparking controversy before one note was played.

The U.S. part of Springsteen’s tour was originally scheduled to wrap up in April, before 18 new North American cities and dates were added. The new shows started this month after Springsteen spent May, June and July touring in Europe and the United Kingdom, UPI reports.

Springsteen and band played last week at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Next stop, after the reschedules shows in Philadelphia, is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., which is scheduled for next week. Springsteen will end the month playing in his home state of New Jersey.

His tour wraps up Dec. 8, in San Francisco.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.