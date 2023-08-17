Septuagenarian rocker Bruce Springsteen hastily rescheduled a pair of Philadelphia concerts this week due to the onset of an unspecified illness.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the Born to Run singer’s team wrote Wednesday in a post on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

Several other shows on Springsteen’s 2023 tour alongside the E Street Band, which launched Feb. 1, have been canceled due to coronavirus, in Ohio and the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, as Breitbart News reported.

Those postponements came as Springsteen’s first major tour with the E Street Band in six years ended its first month on the road.

Springsteen, 73, began the tour on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, before 20,000 fans who mostly stood through the 28-song arena show.

The world tour marks Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first live concerts since the conclusion of their River Tour in Australia in February 2017, with steep ticket prices sparking controversy before one note was played.

Rich Democrat Party activist and fake "working class hero" Bruce Springsteen bagging that sweet capitalist cash with concert ticket prices going as high as high as $4,300.00 to see the washed up Leftist. https://t.co/yUOobV2tZe — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 25, 2022

The U.S. part of Springsteen’s tour was originally scheduled to wrap up in April, before 18 new North American cities and dates were added. The new shows started this month after Springsteen spent May, June and July touring in Europe and the United Kingdom, UPI reports.

Springsteen and band played last week at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Next stop, after the reschedules shows in Philadelphia, is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., which is scheduled for next week. Springsteen will end the month playing in his home state of New Jersey.

His tour wraps up Dec. 8, in San Francisco.