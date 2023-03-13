Unspecified Illness Blamed Again as Bruce Springsteen Postpones Third Concert

bruce springsteen
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Simon Kent

Bruce Springsteen has pulled out of his third concert in a week with an unspecified illness forcing him off the road with his band at the expense of an appearance planned Tuesday for Albany.

The postponements come as Springsteen’s first major tour with the E Street Band in six years ends its first month on the road.

AP reports the New Jersey rocker also gave himself and his band sick days last Thursday when they were to have performed in Columbus, Ohio, and again for a scheduled concert Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The concert tour has already drawn criticism over high ticket prices.

Details were lacking in Springsteen’s social media posts which gave no further details on whatever malady is impacting his health or that of his band members.

His Twitter feed simply blamed the latest postponement on illness.

It merely said: “Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

Springsteen, 73, began the tour on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, before 20,000 fans who mostly stood through the 28-song arena show.

The world tour marks Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first live concerts since the conclusion of their River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.