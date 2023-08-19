Amazon Cancels Woke ‘A League of Their Own’ After One Season, Latest ‘Queer’ Series to Flop

Amazon Studios has canceled A League of Their Own after just one season, making it the latest “queer” series to flop with audiences.

A League of Their Own had received an abbreviated second series order of four episodes but Amazon has scrapped those plans, according to multiple reports. Deadline claimed without citing sources that the cancellation is due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes that have brought Hollywood production to a standstill.

Like other streamers, Amazon doesn’t release viewership numbers. Despite heavy promotion, the show has failed to generate much hype since debuting last year and has all but vanished from the cultural conversation.

A League of Their Own was based on the popular 1992 Penny Marshall movie of the same name that followed the formation of an all-female baseball team during World War II.

Amazon’s series sought to woke-ify the premise by making some of the characters “queer,” making many of the main characters lesbians. The show featured gay sex scenes, with some sequences set in an underground gay bar run by another lesbian played by Rosie O’Donnell.

The show’s co-creator Abbi Jacobson claimed that the original movies is an “iconic gay film,” even though none of the characters is gay.

A League of Their Own is the latest “queer” series to flop with audiences.

Paramount+ recently nixed Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies after just one season. The series, inspired by the movie musical Grease, sought to impose an anachronistically woke interpretation on Rydell High School, creating lesbian kissing scenes and focusing on the racial identity politics of ethnic minority characters.

Disney+ recently canceled and removed its woke Willow series after just one season. Willow also imposed wokeness on what was a piece of family-friendly intellectual property. The series featured a lesbian romance between two main characters and cast a transgender “woman” in the role of a non-trans character.

