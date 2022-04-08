Disney Casts Transgender Actor Talisa Garcia in Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series

The Walt Disney Co. is making good on its promise to embrace the radical LGBTQAI2S+ agenda by casting a transgender actor in its upcoming Disney+ series Willow, based on the 1988 Ron Howard movie.

Talisa Garcia, who is a male-to-female transgender actor, will play a non-transgender role in Willow, according to a report from Deadline. Garcia will play a queen and mother to a character played by The Grand Budapest Hotel actor Tony Revolori.

The casting reportedly marks the first known time a trans actor is portraying a “cis-gender,” or non-trans, character in a Disney+ film or series.

Talisa Garcia Becomes First Trans Actress To Be Cast By Disney In A Lucasfilm Production https://t.co/ZZazHBHABW — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 7, 2022

Willow, which is being produced by the Disney-owned Lucasfilm, will feature actor Warwick Davis reprising his title role from the original movie. No release date has been announced for the series, though it it is expected the debut on Disney+ later this year.

Garcia publicly came out as transgender in an interview with Britain’s The Independent in 2019. The actor revealed having had sex-change surgery at the age of 18.

“I don’t expect everyone to accept me, and there’s nothing wrong with it if people don’t — as long as we’re all civil to each other,” Garcia said.

The casting of Talisa Garcia is the latest instance of Disney inserting transgender messaging in its content aimed at children.

Disney+’s upcoming Marvel superhero series Ironheart is reportedly looking to cast a “Black, Latina, or Afro-Latina transgender woman” who is around 18 to 22 years old. The casting call describes the character as “smart, confident, and with a mystical bent and unique sense of humor.”

#MarvelStudios is reportedly casting an actress to play a Black, Latina or Afro-Latina transgender character in the #Ironheart Disney+ series! Full details: https://t.co/ZKX75FQjtF pic.twitter.com/MtgVQL2A8s — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 30, 2022

Pixar is also looking to cast the role of a “14-year-old transgender girl” in an upcoming animated project. The studio is looking for minors age 12 to 17 who “can authentically portray” the character “Jess.”

Recently leaked internal videos show Disney creatives openly discussing their plans for more gay and transgender characters. In one instance, a production coordinator for a Disney animated show for kids spoke about the “power” the company has to influence children on “what is normal.”

