Disney’s ‘Willow’ Star Erin Kellyman Praises Lesbian Romance Scene: ‘Having This Normalized Representation Is Just So Important’

Disney+’s new Willow series has gone full gay by depicting the budding romance between two female characters in its latest episode. Actress Erin Kellyman, who plays one of the characters, praised the scene, saying “this normalized representation is just so important.”

The gay scene, which takes place in Willow‘s fifth episode, depicts Jade (Kellyman) and Kit (Ruby Cruz) declaring their love for each other in a forest glen, with Jade confessing in breathless tones that she is “just totally, ridiculously, desperately in love with you” and “in about ten seconds, I’m going to kiss you.”



Actress Erin Kellyman told The Hollywood Reporter that the scene was “important” for “queer” representation.

“I think it’s really beautiful and also needed. I think for anybody that is struggling with realizing that they’re gay, or knows somebody that’s realizing that they’re gay, having this normalized representation is just so important,” she said.

Kellyman, who is openly gay, said she wished she could have seen characters like that when she was a child.

“It feels like I’m healing my inner child. Having not seen these shows when I was younger, now being able to be the representation that I didn’t have is something that is so peaceful. There’s something so peaceful about it, something so reassuring and calming. I know that if I saw this when I was a kid, I would have been completely in love with Kit and Jade, and I would have felt a lot less isolated and scared and weird. So, it’s just really beautiful to be able to do that now.”

As Breitbart News reported, the creative team behind Lucasfilm’s Willow has put gayness at the core of the new series, saying they received no pushback from Disney executives.

The series also features a male-to-female transgender actor in the role of a non-trans woman.

The Walt Disney Co. has embraced radical gay and transgender ideology to the detriment of its business model. Shares of the once invincible company are down more than 40 percent so far this year and are on course for their worst performance in more than four decades.

