Woke ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Canceled After One Season, Will Be Removed from Paramount+

The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has been canceled after just one season, making it the latest woke TV show to fall flat with audiences.

To add insult to injury, Paramount+ will remove the series from its platform, effectively erasing any trace of its existence. The cost-saving decision — the studio will presumably reap tax benefits while also saving on residuals and administrative expenses — is an indication of just how few people were streaming the show.

Pink Ladies creator Annabel Oakes posted a desperate message to her Instagram Stories Friday, blasting the studio’s decision.

“In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next week and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere,” she wrote. “The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was intended as prequel to the popular 1978 movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, which itself was set during the late 1950s. But the show’s creative team imposed a woke anachronistic interpretation on Rydell High School, creating lesbian kissing scenes and focusing on the racial identity politics of ethnic minority characters.

As Breitbart News reported, the new series was promoted as an exploration of “diverse storytelling around race and sexuality. The show’s primary characters are mainly women of color and queer women, and the series explores what it meant to be marginalized in the 1950s.”

Actress Ari Notartomaso put it this way: “I think we have the opportunity to represent another struggle that overlaps with things we’re dealing with today like racism.”

Paramount+ is joining a growing number of streamers that are removing unpopular content as a cost-saving measure.

Disney+ recently canceled and removed its woke Willow series after just one season. Willow also imposed wokeness on what was a piece of family-friendly intellectual property. The series featured a lesbian romance between two main characters and cast a transgender “woman” in the role of a non-trans character.

