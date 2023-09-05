Pop Star Rufus Wainwright Claims ‘Trans People Are under Full Attack from the Government’

Pop star Rufus Wainwright has accused conservatives of waging war against LGBTQ people, claiming that transgender individuals “are under full attack from the government.”

Rufus Wainwright, who is openly gay, made his declaration in an interview with The Telegraph.

“There has been a dramatic swing back against gay rights. It’s pretty horrific. I have certain, quite old- fashioned opinions on trans stuff… and I do occasionally like to debate what direction should be taken with children and all that,” he said.

🔴 The pop prophet talks about the return of homophobia, Sinéad O'Connor – and how Dolly Parton disappointed him https://t.co/v7tml2SqjF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 2, 2023

“But what has happened means there isn’t even room for those conversations anymore because trans people are under full attack from the government. The amount of legislation that is being passed, how the Right-wing has glommed on to gay and trans people as a target is so ferocious.”

He continued: “It’s like a war now. You have to fight for one side or the other, which is never good for anyone. But I’m a gay person with lots of trans friends and so I have to choose that side.”

Wainwright’s mention of legislation being passed appears to refer to various state laws that protect children from sex-change operations and other irreversible transgender medical procedures. In addition, Florida has passed the Parental Rights in Education Law, which protects public school students from the radical LGBTQ agenda, including transgender ideology.

