Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Shows as Medical Woes Continue

Bruce Springsteen’s ongoing health issues have struck again. The septuagenarian E Street Band leader revealed Wednesday he is taking a break and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.

Springsteen announced on his website and across social media he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The shows now on the backburner include scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour in six years kicked off in Tampa, Florida, in February. He was forced to postpone shows planned for Albany, Connecticut and Columbus, Ohio, in March due to illness, and again in August, as Breitbart News reported.

Shows in Connecticut and Ohio will also have to be rescheduled this time around due to the 74-year-old’s illness.

Springsteen recently performed three nights of three-hour shows in his home state of New Jersey.

His tour with the E Street Band is due to wrap up on 12 December with the final concert in San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report