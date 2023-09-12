Watch: Actress Taryn Manning Defends ‘Friend’ Danny Masterson, Bashes Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Actress Taryn Manning, best known for her roles in Orange is the New Black and 8-Mile, publicly defended actor Danny Masterson, whom she referred to as a “friend,” after he had been sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Manning not only said that Masterson had simply made a “mistake,” she also bashed celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for apologizing amid backlash over the character letters they wrote on Masterson’s behalf.

“You humiliated somebody that I actually really loved and cared for,” she said. “I’m all the way in with everything that I’ve always stood for that I was hiding secretly.”

“There’s no human on this planet that doesn’t deserve to have the best life and to be happy and free because you are made in the image of the good Lord, made perfectly just the way you are,” she continued. “And the fact that people wanna just tear us all down, like even with my friend Danny going to prison for 30 years. Yeah, he made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he’s not already suffering.”

Manning said that the former That ’70s Show star “gets it” and “got it,” advising people to “leave him alone.”

In her caption for the video, Manning bashed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

“The biggest disgrace of the year. Mila and Ashton back peddling and blaming his mom. Wow. Another fact about me. I Don’t Vote. Never have and never will. I don’t do anything regarding a system and I don’t care enough about some fat white men who think they can govern billions,” she said.

“Like bye zero soulful human. Unless a president can play the drums he can beat it for all I care. Legit if you care at all about your life, and anyone who you say you love CHANGE YOUR frequency. Vibrate higher. This is real,” she continued. “One by one as we ascend we can change what they are doing to us. Till then the more negative you remain, the more shit you talk the more they win. It’s this simple. Stand for something. Stop capitulating to rules. Since when were you such a rule follower? Punk Rock Nation. Stand for something in life!”

