Vice President Kamala Harris went viral over the weekend when a video surfaced of her dancing at a White House party celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

As noted by the New York Post, Kamala Harris “seemingly couldn’t hold back during the hip-hop fete when the DJ started playing Q-Tip’s 1999 smash hit ‘Vivrant Thing.'”

Evoking the 1990s with her hot pink slacks and neon blouse, the 58-year-old vice president was having an all-around good time swaying to the music, but some people on the internet thought it came across cheesy, with one describing it as “granny moves.”

It’s mid-September and our country is burning down: inflation rages, an economic depression looms, illegal immigration tears us apart at the seams. Joe Biden is somewhere sleeping and Kamala Harris is dancing to Q-Tip at a backyard party. Hopefully she doesn’t get too drunk &… pic.twitter.com/UGDa8Y7TIy — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 9, 2023

It's election season, and you know what that means: it's time for Kamala Harris to start doing the Tether Tango as a way to pander for the Black vote pic.twitter.com/qDuTFgduAm — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 9, 2023

Doing the business of the American people! Kindly rate Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) on her dancing skills as she hosts a party at her house to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. WATCH pic.twitter.com/IoSxKRnyxL — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 9, 2023

Rome’s burning 🔥 Kammi’s dancing, Democrats are bragging!

Vote Republican https://t.co/qMtIZ0QSjr — John Boldebook (@ValveDoc) September 11, 2023

Kamala Harris previously sparked criticism for using hip-hop to connect with people when she claimed to have gotten high on marijuana while listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg. In 2020, she also hailed Tupac (now deceased) for being the best rapper “alive” when speaking to CNN commentator Angela Rye.

“He’s not alive,” responded Rye. “Listen, west coast girls think Tupac lives on, I’m with you. I’m with you.”

“I keep doing that,” said Harris. “Um, who would I say?”

“I mean, there’s so many,” continued Harris, appearing to attempt to think of a rapper to name. “I mean, you know, I — there are some that I, I, I would not mention right now, because they should stay in their lane, but, um, others, I… go on. Keep moving.”

