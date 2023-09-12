Kamala Harris Mocked for Dancing at Hip Hop Anniversary Party: ‘Granny Moves’

Vice President Kamala Harris went viral over the weekend when a video surfaced of her dancing at a White House party celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

As noted by the New York Post, Kamala Harris “seemingly couldn’t hold back during the hip-hop fete when the DJ started playing Q-Tip’s 1999 smash hit ‘Vivrant Thing.'”

Evoking the 1990s with her hot pink slacks and neon blouse, the 58-year-old vice president was having an all-around good time swaying to the music, but some people on the internet thought it came across cheesy, with one describing it as “granny moves.”

Kamala Harris previously sparked criticism for using hip-hop to connect with people when she claimed to have gotten high on marijuana while listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg. In 2020, she also hailed Tupac (now deceased) for being the best rapper “alive” when speaking to CNN commentator Angela Rye.

“He’s not alive,” responded Rye. “Listen, west coast girls think Tupac lives on, I’m with you. I’m with you.”

“I keep doing that,” said Harris. “Um, who would I say?”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff host an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, at the Vice President’s residence on September 09, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“I mean, there’s so many,” continued Harris, appearing to attempt to think of a rapper to name. “I mean, you know, I — there are some that I, I, I would not mention right now, because they should stay in their lane, but, um, others, I… go on. Keep moving.”

