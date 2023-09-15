Marco Rubio Urges U.S. Southern Command to Reschedule Cancelled ‘Sound of Freedom’ Screenings

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is urging U.S. Southern Command to reschedule “without delay” its two screenings of the hit movie Sound of Freedom after an inquiry by journalists earlier this month led to the movie’s cancellation.

Rubio wrote that he was “alarmed” to learn of the decision to cancel the film’s screenings at the command’s headquarters in Doral, Florida, according to the senator’s letter obtained by The Hill.

The screenings were called off after two journalists from The Military Times contacted Southcom about the planned events. In their subsequent hit piece, the reporters disparagingly described the movie as “QAnon-embraced” and “Christian-faith-based” in what appears to be an attempt to discredit the movie’s artistic legitimacy.

The article also cast aspersions on Tim Ballard, the real-life inspiration for the movie whose career as a Homeland Security agent led to his ongoing personal mission to rescue children from sex-trafficking rings.

Both reporters of the article are alumni of the far-left wing The Texas Tribune, according to their online bios.

Rubio reportedly said in his letter that the impediments that prevented Southcom from screening the movie, including the possibility of copyright infringement, are no longer an issue as “the producers and distributors of ‘Sound of Freedom’ have consented” to such a showing.

He also said he has learned that Angel Studios, the movie’s distributor, offered to send a representative to meet with command personnel and their families after the screenings to answer any questions.

“Since the concern which led to the cancellation has now been addressed, I urge you to rectify this situation and ensure that the screenings of the film be rescheduled without delay,” Rubio reportedly wrote.

Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel as Ballard, emerged as the sleeper hit of the summer and has grossed more than $182 million domestically.