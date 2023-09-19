Canceled: YouTube Stops Russell Brand from Monetizing Videos

Russell Brand will no longer make money from streaming his videos on YouTube after the site suspended his ability to monetize his presence Tuesday with immediate effect.

The move comes in the wake several women making allegations of sexual assault against the UK comedian-turned-influencer, as Breitbart News reported.

AP reports YouTube said monetization of Brand’s account, which has 6.6 million subscribers, has been suspended “following serious allegations against the creator.” His agent has also dropped him.

“This decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by Russell Brand,” the Google-owned video service said.

Brand, 48, vehemently denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women initially made public in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers.

The accusers, who have not been named, include one who said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman alleges Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

YouTube’s suspension came less than 24-hours after senior British politicians urged police to investigate the matter.

Promoters have since postponed the remaining dates in a string of live gigs by the comedian.