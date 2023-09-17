Russell Brand’s Agents Drop Actor After Rape, Sexual Assault Claims

Actor Russell Brand’s agents have dropped him following allegations that the Hollywood star turned podcaster has raped and sexually assaulted multiple women.

The London-based talent agency Tavistock Wood has dropped Brand after four women accused him of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, according to a report by the Independent.

“TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand,” the talent agency told the outlet.

Tavistock Wood went on to explain that a sexual assault allegation against Brand was first brought to the agency’s attention in 2020 — and now talent agents feel “horribly misled” by the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star following these latest accusations.

“Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him,” Tavistock Wood said.

As Breitbart News reported on Saturday, a joint investigation from the publicly-owned Channel 4 news network and the Sunday Times in Britain publicized allegations from several women of harrowing incidents between 2006 and 2013.

One woman told news outlets that she had been raped by Brand in his then-Los Angeles home and that she had sought treatment at a rape crisis center later that day.

The media claimed to have seen text messages from the hours after the alleged encounter in which the woman told the actor that she had felt he had taken advantage of her, adding, “When a girl say[s] NO it means no,” to which Brand reportedly replied that he was “very sorry.”

A second woman claimed that the Rock of Ages star had sexually assaulted her when she was just 16 years old. She said she had a three-month relationship with Brand, during which the actor referred to her as “the child,” and once choked her as he “forced his penis down her throat.”

“Russell engaged in the behaviors of a groomer, looking back, but I didn’t even know what that was then, or what that looked like,” the woman said.

A third woman claimed that Brand sexually assaulted her while they worked together in Los Angeles, saying he threatened to sue her if she went public with her claims.

Finally, a fourth woman alleged that the comedian had sexually assaulted her and had been physically and emotionally abusive.

Brand vehemently denied the claims, saying that while he has lived a “promiscuous” life, all of his sexual interactions have been consensual.

