ABC’s ‘The View’ Showcases Live Performance of Gun Control Song Urging People to Say ‘Enough’

ABC’s The View featured of a live performance of a gun control song that urged viewers stand against gun violence by saying “enough.”

The song, “Your Child, My Child,” was performed by Natasha Bedingfield and MILCK, and began by focusing on how a high profile shooting often results in the focus being on something other guns.

The song then suggests Americans “move and…forget” after the emotional rush of such an incident passes.

In the bridge, the song asks what has to happen in order to make things better; to guarantee that a high profile shooting will never happen again. The singers then break into a chorus of “enough.”

In the latter portion of the song, the lyrics say, “When enough of us how up, when enough of us cry out, when enough of us say no, when enough of us say enough.”

It continues, “When more of us get mad, when each of us breaks down, when all of us scream out, when enough of us say…enough.”

The song does not mention a single gun control that could stop the kind of high profile shootings that occur from time to time to America nor does it address specific shooters, like the 28-year-old transgender who attacked a Christian school in Nashville, killing six.

The song highlighted by The View also omitted any mention of how effective armed teachers and staff have been in preventing school shootings in states where teachers/staff are allowed to be armed.

Breitbart News reported that on Friday, President Biden will announce the creation of an executive level Office of Gun Violence Prevention. The Washington Post noted that the new office is expected to coordinate between the “White House, the Community Justice Action Fund and Everytown for Gun Safety.”



