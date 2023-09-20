Russell Brand Australia Tour Canceled amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Another day, another cancelation for British actor/comedian Russell Brand. The Australia segment of his upcoming comedy tour was dropped Wednesday following the sexual assault accusations from several women that have dominated headlines for the past week.

Brand was set to visit three cities on Australia’s east coast as part of the Wanderlust Festival, the Sydney Daily Telegraph reported Wednesday, as the headlining act in February 2024.

The tour was expected to make stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne – Australia’s three biggest cities.

Both Brand himself and the festival organisers have agreed not to go ahead amid concerns given the allegations and the public furore that has followed in their wake.

“Due to the circumstances that have recently come to light, Wanderlust and Russell Brand have agreed that Mr Brand will not be appearing at the Wanderlust Festival,” Wanderlust chief executive officer Charlotte Hill wrote in a statement, according to the Daily Mail.

The Australia performance cancellations come after sections of his UK tour were postponed on Monday.

File/ Russell Brand performs during his Trew World Order tour at Qantas Credit Union Arena on October 24, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Cassandra Hannagan/WireImage/Getty)

Broadcasters in the UK have stripped Russell Brand content from their streaming platforms in the latest fallout from rape and sex assault allegations levied against Brand in a bombshell investigation published last weekend.

YouTube has also ended his ability to monetize his streaming events on its platform, as Breitbart News reported.

The Google-owned company said in a statement: “We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy.

 “If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”

The decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by the star, it added.

