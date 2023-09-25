Rapper Rick Ross Teams with Busta Rhymes, Method Man to Push for Transparent Pricing in Healthcare

A group of prominent rappers including Rick Ross is pushing for transparent pricing in healthcare ahead of a future House vote on the bipartisan Lower Costs, More Transparency Act, which seeks to compel hospitals and insurers to disclose the actual prices of medical procedures and services to consumers.youtube

In a public service announcement released Friday, Rick Ross is joined by Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and Chuck D in calling for “for stronger and more meaningful price transparency laws.”

Consumers are looking for “real prices” — “not averages, not estimates,” they said.

Watch below:

The PSA was made in partnership with a non-profit organization called Power to the Patients.

The healthcare system currently creates “so much fear that millions and millions of Americans refuse to enter a hospital, putting our health and our lives at stake,” they said.

“This is an American humanitarian crisis. We love our nurses, and we need our doctors, but hospitals and insurers rigging a system to make profits off of people that are in struggle is unforgivable. We demand prices and transparency in healthcare.”

The Lower Costs, More Transparency Act is being spearheaded by a group of Republican and Democrat lawmakers including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA).

“It will lower costs by giving patients the health care price information they need to make the decisions that are best for them and their families — something 95 percent of Americans support,” she said in a recent statement.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com