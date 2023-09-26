Charlamagne Tha God, host of The Breakfast Club, recently called out President Joe Biden for flubbing famous rapper LL Cool J’s name while referring to him as “boy.”

Over the weekend, the president attended the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Legislative Conference where he referred to the famous rapper as “LL J Cool J” and then went even further by calling him “Boy” – a phrase with deep racial connotations.

“By the way, that boy has got — he’s got — man has got biceps bigger than my thighs,” he said.

The White House / YouTube

Charlemagne dubbed the president “Donkey of the Day” and scolded the president even further for butchering the rapper’s name.

“Donkey of the Day for Monday, September 25th goes to the 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden,” he said.

“A lot of people are upset that Joe Biden referred to LL Cool J as a ‘boy,’ as you can hear he corrected himself on the spot, you know why Joe Biden corrected himself because he’s 137 years old,” Charlamagne added. “He fully understands the word ‘boy’ in a racial context around a White man referring to a Black man as ‘boy,’ You see, ‘boy’ is absolutely a White racist word when used in a certain context.”

Charlemagne found it especially insulting that the president butchered LL Cool J’s name from the outset, citing it as yet another example of him using black people to look relevant and cool.

“LL Cool J is a man who has been rapping since President Joe Biden was my age, literally. Joe Biden was 44, I’m 45, but Joe Biden was 44 when LL Cool J dropped his debut album ‘Radio,'” he said.

“LL Cool J has been White-famous for at least 35 years. There’s not too many more recognizable celebrities on the planet. It’s not like Joe Biden was speaking on somebody relatively new, someone he wasn’t familiar with in any way, shape, or form. It’s LL Cool J,” he continued.

Charlamagne then said that Democrats have been trying to make Biden “sound cool” just because he has been talking to black people.

“Y’all keep trying to make this 197-year-old man sound cool simply because he’s talking to Black people, and there’s nothing more uncool than someone trying too hard to be cool,” Charlamagne said. “What’s that quote? ‘Don’t try too hard to be cool, it always shows, and that’s uncool?’ Yes. That is President Joe Biden.”

